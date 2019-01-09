Community Chooses Recipients of Monson Savings Bank’s Giving Activities

MONSON — For the ninth year in a row, Monson Savings Bank asked the community to help plan the bank’s community giving activities by inviting people to vote for the organizations they would like the bank to support during 2019.

“We are very pleased that this program continues to be something that people truly appreciate and how it really benefits the communities we serve,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “We frequently get inquiries about when the community-giving initiative is going to kick off, so we started it before the holiday season this year to give people more time to rally participation. We were thrilled to hear from nearly 5,000 people this year.”

The top vote getters include Wilbraham United Players, Scantic Valley YMCA, the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship Fund, Rick’s Place, River East School-to-Career, Greene Room Productions, Boy Scouts of Western Massachusetts, Link to Libraries, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, and Old Post Orchestra.

“Our communities voted for 281 organizations this year, and many of those had not been on our list in previous years,” Lowell added. “I have to say, it feels great to be part of such a wonderful community full of concerned, active, and committed citizens.”