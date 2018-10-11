Community Dental Day Returns to STCC on Oct. 27

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Technical Community College dental hygiene program and the Valley District Dental Society will co-host the second Community Dental Day on Saturday, Oct. 27. The event provides an opportunity for area residents who might not be receiving any dental care to obtain free treatment and schedule follow-up visits.

The dental hygiene and dental clinics in Building 20 at STCC will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valley District Dental Society licensed dentists, together with STCC dental hygiene and assisting students, will offer patient education, health screenings, diagnosis, X-rays, and other types of urgent care.

“It will not be unlimited care, but there will be such treatment as fillings, extractions, sealants, and taking care of urgent issues,” said Dr. Martin Wohl, one of the dentists who supervises students treating patients at STCC. “We will not provide cleanings, but in diagnosing that someone needs a cleaning, we will be able to schedule a follow-up visit. We will be able to put them into the system to get routine cleanings.”

While Community Dental Day will be free, patients can return to STCC for low-cost follow-up care. STCC’s dental hygiene clinic on the second floor of Building 20 offers routine cleanings and various procedures at a reduced cost to residents of the Greater Springfield area.

“We’re excited about Community Dental Day,” Wohl said. “We had a wonderful response last time. The doctors feel they can again provide a valuable service, and they can help people that generally can’t find the care they seek. We hope Community Dental Day will get people to start thinking about making either here or elsewhere as a dental home.”

STCC will welcome anyone who needs care on Community Dental Day, but Wohl recommends calling the dental hygiene clinic in advance at (413) 755-4900 to make an appointment.