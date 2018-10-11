Six Flags New England to Deliver Thousands of Diapers to Support Square One Families

SPRINGFIELD — Six Flags New England recently held a diaper drive to support the children and families served by Square One. Thousands of diapers were donated by Six Flags patrons, and, in exchange, donors were given free admission to the theme park.

“We are so grateful to the team at Six Flags for constantly thinking of creative, fun ways to support Square One and so many other community organizations,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Six Flags leadership and members of the community who donated diapers to help us continue to serve families in our programs.”

More than 300 cases of diapers will be picked up at the Six Flags offices by Square One staff today, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. and delivered to the Square One Family Center at 1095 Main St. in Springfield at approximately 11:45 a.m.

“Six Flags New England is thrilled to support nonprofits throughout Western Massachusetts. Each year the park supports over 3,000 nonprofits with charitable donations and collections drives,” said Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath. “Square One is committed to supporting children and families throughout the area and aligns with the Six Flags philosophy on community outreach. We will continue to assist Square One and a variety of other initiatives throughout the area to better our surrounding community.”