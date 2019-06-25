Company Notebook

Springfield College Criminal Justice Program Partners with Secret Service

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Criminal Justice program recently agreed to a partnership with the U.S. Secret Service to identify and guide first-year students and sophomores toward a career with the Secret Service. Led by John Mazza, U.S. Secret Service senior special agent; and Raj Karira, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge of talent and employee acquisition and global recruiting, the agents will meet with individuals and small groups of students during the academic year offering guidance and support so students can navigate the application and hiring process. Both Mazza and Karira visited Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Gary Berte’s Introduction to Criminal Justice class during the spring semester to meet with students and answer any questions they had regarding a career with the Secret Service. Mazza is a former recruit officer for Berte, and Mazza gained his emergency medical services management training at Springfield College. Springfield College Criminal Justice program graduates are prepared for graduate school or careers in national, state, and local government, law enforcement, and community mediation.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank Offers Equity-building Assistance to Homebuyers

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank and its Northampton Cooperative Bank Division has been selected to participate in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Equity Builder Program, which assists local homebuyers with down-payment and closing costs as well as homebuyer counseling and rehabilitation assistance. The $3.6 million program provides grants to financial institutions to assist households at or below 80% of the area median income. Borrowers are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. Buyers must also complete a homebuyer-counseling program. Greenfield Cooperative Bank is eligible to receive up to $150,000 in 2019 through the Equity Builder Program depending on availability of funds. Since 2003, the Equity Builder Program has awarded more than $38.8 million in funds, assisting 3,512 income-eligible households to purchase a home. Credit approval and other conditions apply. For more information, contact Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s Residential Loan Origination Department at (413) 772-5000, ext. 490.

Florence Bank Recognizes 11 Individuals for Service, Gives $5,500 to Nonprofits

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently announced its 11 Community Champions for 2019. As part of its Community Champions Sweepstakes program, the bank offered each of the 11 champions a $500 grant to be donated to a nonprofit of their choice. In all, 218 nominations were cast at Florence Bank’s 11 branches for 11 champions, and Florence Bank granted a total of $5,500 to 11 nonprofits in Hampshire and Hampden counties, and beyond. As part of the sweepstakes, customers in each branch were invited to cast one vote in their neighborhood branch for a person in their community who goes above and beyond to ensure that residents are safe, healthy, and happy. Voting took place from April 15 through May 6. Winners were selected at random from all the nominees in each branch. The winners had the privilege of selecting an area nonprofit to receive a $500 grant. The 11 branch champions and the nonprofits they chose to support with the $500 grant are: Springfield: Myles Callender, Revitalize Community Development Corp.; West Springfield: Allen Howard, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield; Granby: Gayle Bradley, LukeStronger Inc.; Belchertown: Jim Phaneuf, the Jimmy Fund; Amherst: Naz Mohamed, who split the award evenly between Amherst Community Connections, Amherst Survival Center, and the Sojourner Truth School for Social Change Leadership; Hadley, Gary Glenn, Newman Catholic Center at UMass Amherst; King Street, Northampton: Jane Lyons, Friends of Children; downtown Northampton: Diane Porcella, Northampton Neighbors; Easthampton: Robin Bialecki, Easthampton Community Center; Florence: Jacob Fine, Pioneer Valley Workers Center; and Williamsburg: Sue Labrie, Goshen Firefighters Assoc.

Revenues at MGM Springfield Rise in May

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield reported an uptick in total gambling revenues in May, taking in $22,285,565.57, compared to $21,818,086.34 in April. The past three months were the casino’s three best, revenue-wise, since September 2018, its first full month of operations.

Of the May revenues, $6,182,892 came from table games and $16,102,673 from slot machines. “We continue to be pleased with our performance. We’re capturing market share and growing loyalty,” President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Mathis said. “May was an especially rewarding month for us.”

Berkshire Bank Packages More Than 50,000 Meals for Rise Against Hunger

WESTFIELD — Berkshire Bank employees recently came together to package more than 50,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, to be sent to nations where starvation is a key concern. The donation was a part of the bank’s annual Xtraordinary Day of Service, where the bank closes its offices early to empower employees to volunteer in their local communities. The event is in its fourth year. The volunteer work for Rise Against Hunger was one of 37 projects completed as a part of Xtraordinary Day. More than 90% of Berkshire Bank’s workforce participated in the event, totaling more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work in a single day throughout the bank’s footprint.