People on the Move

Dr. Robert Roose has been named chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center. In this position, Roose provides clinical leadership and administrative direction in developing and attaining strategic and operating objectives related to medical practice and patient care at Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. He also serves as a liaison between administration and the medical staff, and provides leadership in advancing quality initiatives, clinical care, patient satisfaction, and provider and colleague engagement. Roose joined the Mercy team in 2013, first serving as chief medical officer of Addiction and Recovery Services at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital (PBHH), and later as vice president of Behavioral Health for Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. His many accomplishments include spearheading the expansion of opioid-treatment programs and championing the creation of the clinical-stabilization service at PBHH. He most recently served in the regional role of chief of Addiction Medicine & Recovery Services for Trinity Health Of New England and has been participating in the Trinity Health Strategic Leadership Program with selected leaders from around the nation. In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Roose has served on the Quality Improvement Council of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the Clinical Issues Advisory Council and Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment Task Force of the Massachusetts Hospital Assoc., and Gov. Charlie Baker’s Opioid Addiction Working Group. He has presented and published on various aspects of addiction treatment, and has been a prominent community leader and spokesperson on efforts throughout the region to address the opioid epidemic. Roose earned his doctor of medicine and master in public health degrees at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington D.C. and completed his residency training in Family Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y.

•••••

Lucy Perez, a longtime area educator, is the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from Holyoke Community College. The award recognizes the achievements of individuals whose dedication and outstanding service to HCC have enhanced the value of the student experience and improved the quality of life for all on campus. Perez, an HCC graduate from the class of 1987, has been a member of the HCC board of trustees since 2013 and also serves on the HCC alumni council and HCC Foundation board. She holds an associate degree in liberal arts from HCC, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mount Holyoke College, and a master’s degree in education and a certification in advanced graduate studies from UMass, where she concentrated in English language acquisition and literacy. She started her career in education at HCC, working first as a counselor for the college’s fledgling English as a second language program and later as its program coordinator. She taught education for many years at HCC and at Springfield Technical Community College, where she served as assistant dean of students before moving on to work for many years in human-resources administration and recruitment for the Springfield Public Schools. She now works in human resources at Mount Holyoke College as its talent acquisition manager. HCC president Christina Royal presented the Distinguished Service Award to Perez at HCC’s 72nd commencement ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on June 1.

•••••

Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, announced the appointment of a new board member, Ryan Barry, attorney at Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, LLP in Springfield. Barry practices primarily in the areas of business law, health law, construction law, and higher-education law. He also leads the firm’s Craft Brew and Distilleries practice group. He has a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and a juris doctor from Northeastern University School of Law.

•••••

MassMutual announced that Gareth Ross has been named head of the new Enterprise Technology and Experience (ETX) organization, which is responsible for all of the company’s internal and external technology and digital efforts, as well as direct-to-consumer marketing efforts. Industry leaders Arthur Riel and Jim Routh have also joined MassMutual and the ETX organization as head of Core Technology & Initiatives and head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, respectively. Since joining MassMutual in 2008, Ross has held various leadership roles, beginning in Corporate Finance and Strategy, heading up the company’s distribution strategy team within the insurance business, and establishing MassMutual’s direct-to-consumer business and industry-leading data-science capabilities. Under Ross’ direction, MassMutual has invested in data science over the past six years, establishing an in-house data-science group that creates knowledge and builds services from data that enable enterprise-wide data-driven decision making through science and applied research. Prior to MassMutual, Ross held financial-planning, management-consulting, and business-analyst roles with Capmark Financial, General Motors, the New York Treasurer’s office, the Coca-Cola (Japan) Co., the World Bank, Fidelity Investments, and Deloitte Consulting. Riel has been named head of Core Technology & Initiatives, a newly created role that oversees the prioritization and delivery of strategic technology projects across the company, as well as internal and external information-systems applications, platforms, and infrastructure. Riel brings more than 30 years of experience in system and application design and technology delivery to MassMutual, as well as an exceptional track record in developing and executing complex business and technology strategies. He has worked in senior technology-management roles at various organizations, including Moody’s, NYSE EuroNext, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. Most recently, he served as chief Enterprise architect and chief Information officer of Finance IT for the World Bank. Riel also founded two technology companies in the areas of computer-science training and compliance-technology solutions, has taught hundreds of courses in both academic and industry environments, and authored several research papers. Routh has been appointed head of Enterprise Information Risk Management. In this role, he will drive a holistic information risk-management approach across the company, with a focus on managing cybersecurity risks, ensuring all cybersecurity-related regulatory and compliance requirements are met, and overseeing the safeguarding of MassMutual’s information assets. Routh is a well-known visionary and recognized leader in the cybersecurity industry who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and a demonstrated track record for delivering security capabilities that drive business results. Most recently, he served as chief Information Security officer (CISO) for CVS Health, where he led the security integration for CVS Health in the acquisition of Aetna and developed a three-year plan for achieving enterprise level resilience. Prior to that, he served as CISO for Aetna, global head of Application and Mobile Security at JP Morgan Chase, and CISO at KPMG, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., and American Express. Routh is a former board and committee chairman of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the former chairman of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center. He received the 2017 Evanta Breakaway Leadership Award and the 2016 ISE Luminary Award among many other awards and honors throughout his career.

•••••

Mary Pomeroy has joined Greenfield Savings Bank as assistant office manager of the main office in Greenfield. In addition to supervising activities of the office and staff-development duties, she will also work with customers, providing customer service and business development. Pomeroy has earned diplomas in consumer lending, general financial services, and advanced financial services, and certificates in introduction to financial services, credit analysis, and consumer lending from the Center for Financial Training. She is currently enrolled in business and financial management at New England College of Business and Finance.

•••••

Melody Edwards, owner of Renew Window Cleaning, was selected by the Italian Trade Agency to attend the Pulire Trade Show as a U.S. delegate and honored guest. The show, the largest professional cleaning-industry trade show in Italy, was held last month at the Veronafiere Exhibition Centre in Verona. Edwards was chosen for her creativity and professionalism during her 25-year involvement with the industry, and for her passion for promoting women in this often-male-driven industry. The event was sponsored by the Italian government and organized to give U.S. companies the opportunity to network and meet with leading Italian manufacturers. There were 300 exhibitors and more than 17,000 visitors in attendance.

•••••

Mark Zacek has joined the team at GSB Investments and Insurance as a financial advisor, Infinex Investments Inc. He will offer clients a wide range of financial services and investments, including retirement and financial planning, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, life insurance, long-term-care insurance, college-savings planning, and IRA rollovers (401k/403b). He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University. He serves on the board of directors of Mohawk Trail Concerts.