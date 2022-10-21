Congressman Richard Neal Announces $740,000 Earmark for Agawam

AGAWAM — At a press conference outside Agawam Town Hall, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, announced a $740,000 earmark to the town’s Main Street Sewer Main and Slope Stabilization project alongside Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.

The allocation was made possible through congressionally directed spending (CDS) from the Department of the Interior and the Environment. Neal submitted funding for this project in the FY 2022 spending bill that was signed into law earlier this year.

“Across our country and right here at home, our infrastructure is aging,” he said. “I fought to procure this funding for Agawam as it will have a significant impact on the environment, protect the Connecticut and Westfield rivers, and upgrade the town’s sewer and stormwater management operations.”

Agawam’s plans for this funding are twofold: to relocate the sanitary sewer interceptor main located at the top of the embankment of the Westfield River, which will ensure the sanitary sewer does not discharge into the river but flows to the nearby treatment plant instead; and to restore the embankment to an outfall adjacent to Main Street to prevent erosion from compromising Main Street/Route 159.

This project is one of ten CDS projects submitted by Neal, totaling more than $9 million in investments throughout the First Congressional District of Massachusetts.