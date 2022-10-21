VOC to Open Springfield Fuel-assistance Storefront with Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 24

SPRINGFIELD — Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will open a new storefront to serve those needing fuel assistance for the coming winter season with a ribbon cutting slated for Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the new 555 State St. office in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by VOC Executive Director Steve Huntley, VOC frontline staff, and members of the Springfield legislative delegation to formally cut the ribbon on the new office.

VOC is now the agency of record for providing fuel assistance for income-eligible residents of the city of Springfield. Residents will be able to apply for fuel assistance at the new 555 State St. location.

VOC has been providing fuel assistance to families in all communities in Hampden County with the exception of Springfield for many years until now.

Those interested in applying for fuel assistance can visit the State Street office or call (413) 552-1548 or email [email protected]. More information is also available online at www.valleyopp.com/springfieldfuel.