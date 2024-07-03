Connecticut Insurance Agency Joins Smith Brothers Insurance

NORTHAMPTON — Monroe Insurance Center Inc., an independent insurance and risk-management agency located in Monroe, Conn., has merged its operations with Smith Brothers Insurance, which has an office in Northampton, as well as offices across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

The leadership team at Monroe Insurance Center, including John Rodrigues, Anna Rodrigues, Peter Lozier, Gary Freeman, Alan Helfer, and Paul Ackert, will continue to serve clients and, along with their team, join Smith Brothers Insurance. They will maintain their office in Monroe while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers.

“The Monroe Insurance Center brings a history of serving the insurance needs of families and businesses,” said Joe Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance. “This merger will allow their clients to gain access to additional carriers, coverages, and risk-management services. We look forward to working together to serve our clients and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Added Rodrigues, “as I have come to know members of the Smith Brothers team, it is clear we share the same values and commitment to quality service. Our clients will benefit from an expanded portfolio of products and a broader network of insurance professionals dedicated to their success. We are excited to join the Smith Brothers team.”