Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Open for Business

Pullman & Comley, one of the largest full-service law firms based in Connecticut, celebrated the opening of its new Springfield office on June 11 with a ribbon cutting and reception welcoming local business and government leaders, clients, and friends, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber. The new space is on the ninth floor of Tower Square at 1500 Main St. downtown. Pullman & Comley opened its original Springfield office, the firm’s first in Massachusetts, in 2019. It has Connecticut offices in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Westport, as well as in White Plains, N.Y. and Wakefield, R.I.

Community Day

On June 14, Whittlesey, one of New England’s largest regional CPA and consulting firms, continued its annual day of volunteerism with various projects across Connecticut and Western Mass. For more than a decade, Whittlesey team members have stepped away from their desks to engage in activities that directly impact the communities where they live and work. This year, Whittlesey mobilized team members throughout the region to collaborate with the Bushnell Park Conservancy, the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, and the Zoo in Forest Park (pictured). Volunteers engaged in a variety of activities, including park cleanup efforts, mulching, planting flower beds, and repairing and painting fences.

Food for Thought

bankESB recently announced a commitment of $20,000 to Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture’s (CISA) Growing Resilience Campaign, an effort focused on building a stronger, more resilient local food system in Western Mass. This campaign is in line with bankESB’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves through its charitable-giving program, the Giving Tree.