Cooley Dickinson Urgent Care Now Open in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON — After years of planning and preparation, Cooley Dickinson Health Care has opened a second Urgent Care location at 12 College Highway in Southampton.

Situated directly adjacent to the long-established Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Clinic in the Big Y Plaza, the location straddles the Southampton/Easthampton line and serves members of both communities as well as other nearby towns including Westfield and Westhampton.

The Southampton Urgent Care is open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Providers at the clinic treat cold and flu symptoms, viral illnesses, cuts and minor lacerations including those requiring sutures or suture removal, minor burns, ear and eye infections, respiratory and urinary tract infections, rashes, strains/sprains, and minor fractures. Other services provided include incision and drainage of abscesses, sports and camp physicals, and occupational medicine including DOT physicals and drug screening.

The new location expands Cooley Dickinson’s commitment to Urgent Care, which can often serve as an alternative to the Emergency Department for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses and in many cases reduce the cost and wait time for treatment of those conditions.

At a recent open house event, Cooley Dickinson CEO Joanne Marqusee welcomed many Western Mass. public officeholders to speak, including State Reps Dan Carey and Lindsay Sabadosa, Southampton Town Manager Ed Gibson and Easthampton City Council President Joe McCoy, who read a proclamation. Tours of the facility, which also houses radiology and lab services, were given by staff, and a ribbon was cut by Marqusee and Easthampton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Moe Belliveau.