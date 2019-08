Laura Davis Promoted to Job Captain at Dietz Architects

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced that Laura Davis has been promoted from Architectural Associate to job captain.

Davis joined Dietz and Company Architects in April. She specializes in commercial renovations and fit-outs. She is currently working on design for renovations to a casino.

Prior to joining Dietz, she worked on various retail tenant improvement and restaurant projects nationwide.

Laura graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Interior Design.