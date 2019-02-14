Country Bank Donates $1 Million to Local Charities in 2018

WARE — Country Bank reported that donations for 2018 exceeded $1 million. Through the bank’s established charitable-giving program, support is provided to local nonprofits throughout the region; in 2018, more than 400 organizations received generous contributions from the program. Among the organizations that received donations, the Salvation Army, the YMCA of Greater Springfield, the Springfield Rescue Mission, Friends of the Homeless, and the USO of Pioneer Valley each received $5,000, while the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Christina’s House each received $10,000.

The bank also teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Springfield last September. “Spending the day helping a family to build their home was a meaningful experience for our staff members,” said Paul Scully, bank president and CEO.

Country Bank also has an employee charitable-giving program that raised more than $30,000 in 2018, through events such as jeans days, bake sales, and raffles.

“The staff at Country Bank understands the importance of supporting its local communities,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations. “When we add an event to our volunteer calendar, it is filled instantly. This speaks volumes to our culture and our belief in helping others. In 2018, our team volunteered more than 1,100 hours of personal time at various events within the local communities. We served meals to the homeless, watered flowers throughout the summer for Ware in Bloom, and prepared meals for the children and families at the Ronald McDonald House, to name just a few.”