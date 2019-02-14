CRRC MA to Build Warehouse at Page Boulevard Facility

SPRINGFIELD — CRRC MA announced plans to build a 42,500-square-foot warehouse at its Page Boulevard factory to house large rail-car components like wheel and motor assemblies and HVAC components, the Republican reported.

The project is expected to be completed by August, according to Lydia Rivera, a CRRC MA spokeswoman.

CRRC is currently building 152 new cars for the MBTA’s Orange Line and will soon begin work on 252 new Red Line cars, at a total cost of $566 million. Following that, the plant will begin building another 120 Red Line cars, with production to begin in 2022.