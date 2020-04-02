Country Bank Donates $250,000 to Four Local Hospitals

WARE — Country Bank announced it has donated $250,000 to four local hospitals to help assist with the work they are doing for patients as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitals receiving donations include Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, and Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

“We are so grateful to Country Bank for its most generous support and appreciate its continued partnership during this unprecedented time. This gift will directly support resources needed at Baystate Health as we continue to address and prepare for the care our community needs as we face this worldwide pandemic,” said Scott Berg, vice president of Philanthropy, Baystate Health, and executive director, Baystate Health Foundation.

Paul Scully, president and CEO at Country Bank, noted that “these are challenging and ever-evolving times as we face uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. As a community partner, we care deeply about our communities, and we wanted to support our local hospitals to help ease their financial burden as they continue to offer exceptional care to our friends and neighbors in the region.”