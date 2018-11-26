Country Bank Gives Back to Local Veterans

WARE — Community outreach has been a part of Country Bank’s mission since its inception in 1850. Now, during this season of giving, the bank will continue its ongoing support to organizations with a mission to help friends and neighbors in need.

Country Bank will partner with the USO Council of Pioneer Valley Inc. to collect much-needed holiday supply donations for military veterans in surrounding communities.

“With the spirit of the holiday season in mind, what better way to show our gratitude and appreciation for their commitment and sacrifice in serving our country?” said Paul Scully, the bank’s president and CEO. “Country Bank is also honored to donate a $25 gift card to each family that will be receiving the community donations.”

Donations will be accepted throughout all branch network locations through Tuesday, Dec. 18. The following items are being requested by the USO: canned cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, corn, green beans, carrots, stuffing mix, pasta, rice, canned gravy, juices (cranberry and apple in plastic bottles), cookie mixes, brownie mixes, and cake and frosting mixes.