Registration Open for January Intersession Classes at HCC

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for Intersession 2019 at Holyoke Community College (HCC), where new and returning students can earn a semester’s worth of credits for a single class in just 10 days.

Intersession begins Thursday, Jan. 3, and ends Wednesday, Jan. 16. Intersession students can earn up to four credits by taking a single class.

This academic year, during Intersession 2019, HCC is offering 30 different courses in 21 different academic areas, both online and on campus. They include anthropology, business administration, communication, criminal justice, economics, education, engineering, environmental science, general studies, geography, health (fitness and nutrition), law, management, marketing, mathematics, nutrition, philosophy, psychology, social science, sociology, and sustainability.

“We have quite a wide variety of options, from a one-credit weight-room workout course all the way up to four-credit lab-science courses in robotics, environmental geology, and sustainability, as well as more general-education-type courses such as math and sociology,” said Monica Perez, vice president of Academic Affairs. “Intersession is a great opportunity for students to pick up extra credits in a very short period of time, and many are also available online, so you don’t even have to get up from your cozy, warm couch.”

For more information about Intersession at HCC or to see a full listing of course offerings, visit www.hcc.edu/intersession.