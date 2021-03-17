Country Bank Partners with PROSHRED Security for Shred Day on April 10

WARE — Country Bank is partnering with PROSHRED Security for its annual Shred Day to allow the public to discard their documents safely and securely.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were 1.4 million identity theft reports in 2020, and that number continues to rise. Country Bank offers this free shredding service to the public because it understands the importance of helping consumers keep their identity safe. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing and will be required to wear a mask.

Country Bank’s free Community Shred Day will take place on Saturday, April 10 at the following Country Bank branch locations:

• 155 West Street, Ware, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.;

• 2379 Boston Road, Wilbraham, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• 1084 Main St., Leicester, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; and

• 37 Worcester Road, Charlton, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Items to consider for shredding include old documents, tax returns, bank statements, receipts, bills, or anything that contains personal, identifiable information.