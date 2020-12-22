Country Bank Welcomes Victoria Graffam to Corporate Risk Division

WARE — Country Bank announced that Victoria Graffam has joined its Corporate Risk division. Graffam held various BSA and loss-prevention roles before joining Berkshire Bank in 2017 as the BSA/AML EDD manager. While at Berkshire Bank, her focus was to develop and maintain a program to identify and mitigate risk for higher-risk customers. She is also a member of the Assoc. for Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists.

“I am passionate about inclusion and the value in having different perspectives as it pertains to combating various forms of fraud,” Graffam said. “I believe that, when we work together sharing our experiences and knowledge, we all contribute to making well-rounded decisions.”

Miriam Siegel, senior vice president of Human Resources, added that “we are excited to welcome Victoria to Country Bank. She brings over 30 years of professional experience, with 20 years in community banking, and is a perfect cultural fit for our team. Her can-do attitude, commitment to customer service, and collaborative management approach aligns perfectly with our iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity. We are proud that Victoria has chosen Country Bank to be her employer of choice.”