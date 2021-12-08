Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Brenda C. Nihill v. Baystate Noble Hospital Corp.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $101,863.46

Filed: 10/29/21

Geico as subrogee of Cynthia Colon v. City of Springfield Department of Public Works

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $4,072.01

Filed: 10/29/21

Cristian Diaz Eusabio v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $12,964.98

Filed: 11/4/21

Barbara Scully v. MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $2,563,963.25

Filed: 11/08/21

Kimberly Camp v. Andrew B. Chertoff, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $110,000

Filed: 11/11/21

Jaclyn Marino v. Riverside Park Enterprises Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $200,000

Filed: 11/12/21