Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Brenda C. Nihill v. Baystate Noble Hospital Corp.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $101,863.46
Filed: 10/29/21
Geico as subrogee of Cynthia Colon v. City of Springfield Department of Public Works
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $4,072.01
Filed: 10/29/21
Cristian Diaz Eusabio v. City of Springfield
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $12,964.98
Filed: 11/4/21
Barbara Scully v. MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $2,563,963.25
Filed: 11/08/21
Kimberly Camp v. Andrew B. Chertoff, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $110,000
Filed: 11/11/21
Jaclyn Marino v. Riverside Park Enterprises Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $200,000
Filed: 11/12/21