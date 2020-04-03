COVID-19 – Marketing Through a Pandemic

Courtesy of https://www.atomicdc.com/

Marketing during a pandemic? Permission to adapt and proceed. Now is not the time to go silent. Online engagement is surging with social distancing in place. More people are spending more time on social media and accessing web-based resources than ever before. There’s a great opportunity to reach your audience and provide them with information, interaction, positive thoughts, and relevant resources.

They need to know if you’re still operational, what services you’re now offering, how you’re adjusting (it’s okay to be human), and how you can help. They need to be reassured that if they interact with your company or employees, appropriate cautions are in place.

What you CAN & SHOULD do:

Now is the time to emphasize any online products, pre-sales (think gift certificates or vouchers), or delivery services you offer. People are also looking for great resources and activities to stay productive and positive.

Update customers on changes in your operations.

Communicate any hours, service, safety protocols, or operation updates that have been made via:

Your website

Email lists

Social media accounts

Post updates to your Google My Business listing! (VERY important)

Online directories such as Yelp, TripAdvisor, Angie’s List, etc.

