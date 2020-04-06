Holyoke Medical Center Welcomes 40 Soldiers’ Home Residents

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) has welcomed 40 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents in response to a request for assistance from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. In order to accommodate this request, the Birthing Center and the outpatient Cardiovascular Center at HMC have been converted to house these residents.

Holyoke Medical Center maternity patients will temporarily be delivering at the Family Life Center at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. The outpatient Cardiovascular Center has also been temporarily relocated to 2 Hospital Dr., Suite 203, Holyoke.

“We were asked if we could accommodate Soldiers’ Home residents in our facility and are responding to the request to assist in any way we possibly can,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “These are unprecedented times, and we have a duty to help any and all that need our assistance and an additional level of duty to assist our veterans.”

The Soldiers’ Home residents transferred to Holyoke Medical Center have screened negative for COVID-19.

“This request has been an opportunity for the staff at Holyoke Medical Center to once again shine,” Hatiras added. “I am incredibly proud of their efficiency and dedication to rise to any occasion, including their ability to convert two patient units within hours, accommodating 40 people to receive care.”

The Holyoke Medical Group obstetrics doctors and certified nurse midwives will be closely coordinating with their colleagues at Mercy Medical Center to maintain continuity of care for their patients while temporarily delivering at this alternate location.

Questions regarding labor and delivery through the Birthing Center can be directed to the outpatient office, Holyoke Medical Group Women’s Services, at (413) 534-2826. For questions regarding the Family Life Center at Mercy Medical Center, call (413) 748-7400.