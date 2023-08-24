Cruise for Critters Drives Back to Westview Farms Creamery on Sept. 23

MONSON — The engines are revving, and the countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Cruise for Critters to Westview Farms Creamery on Saturday, Sept. 23. Now in its 11th year, this car show, sponsored by Service Connection of Monson, is set to once again make a meaningful impact on the lives of pets in need at Second Chance Animal Services.

Service Connection owner Al Widlan has championed this event for more than a decade, rallying car enthusiasts and compassionate hearts alike to come together for a worthy cause. Widlan enthusiastically invites car aficionados to join in the festivities and revel in a day of fun.

This year’s Cruise for Critters promises an array of fall-themed activities for attendees of all ages. A vendor fair will offer a treasure trove of unique finds and is expected to be the largest Cruise for Critters vendor fair to date. The much-loved Halloween Barktacular kids’ games will be back thanks to Second Chance volunteers who are gearing up to provide an unforgettable experience for children and families alike.

Lindsay Doray, chief Development officer at Second Chance Animal Services, extends her heartfelt gratitude to Service Connection and Westview Farms Creamery for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of pets. As economic challenges and uncertainties persist, many pet owners find themselves facing difficult decisions. The choice between parting ways with a cherished pet and struggling to provide proper care is a heavy burden to bear. Doray emphasizes that the funds raised through this event directly contribute to Second Chance’s vital programs that make a tangible difference within the local pet-loving community.

The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m., encompassing food and ice cream along with an assortment of fall-inspired attractions for which Westview Farms Creamery is known, from pumpkin picking to navigating through a corn maze. Live music by Spare Parts will provide a soundtrack to the day, while raffle prizes beckon attendees to try their luck.

Organizers extend an invitation to local businesses and vendors, calling upon them to unite in support of pets in need. Information on sponsorship opportunities and becoming a vendor can be found at secondchanceanimals.org/events/cruise.

The event will welcome spectators free of charge. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to take part in the show by contributing a $20 entry fee per vehicle, with every dollar earmarked for the betterment of pets’ lives. A rain date has been set for Saturday, Sept. 30.