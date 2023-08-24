bankESB to Host Two Free Shred Days This Fall

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free Shred Days at local offices. Events will be held from 9 to 11:00 a.m. (on until the truck is full) on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the 241 Northampton St., Easthampton office; and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the 40 State St., Belchertown office. No appointment is necessary.

Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and having them shredded safely and securely for free. A professional document-destruction company will be on site in the bank’s parking lot and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.