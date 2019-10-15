Curtis, Carey, Gates and Goodridge Welcomes Attorney Kristi Bodin

GREENFIELD — Curtiss, Carey, Gates and Goodridge, LLP (CCG&G) is recently welcomed attorney Kristi Bodin to its practice. Bodin’s practice areas include business law, liquor licenses, special permits, zoning and land use, and civil litigation. She is a lifelong resident of the Pioneer Valley and is celebrating her 25th year as a lawyer in Western Mass.

Bodin has successfully guided dozens of small-business clients through the processes of entity formation, asset purchases and sales, commercial leasing, and related transactions. She also works with businesses and individuals on issues involving state and local regulations and code enforcement. She is skilled at strategic analysis, business planning, and management.

“I am excited to become a member of a firm where I can work with business owners and area residents, while contributing to the growth and vitality of Western Massachusetts,” she said.

Before becoming a lawyer, Bodin worked in materials management and production control for companies whose products included metal-cutting tools, time-recording and building-management systems, and consumer health products. In addition, she has served as an assistant attorney general for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and assistant town counsel for several communities. She is a past member of the board of directors of the Franklin County Community Development Corp., a representative Town Meeting member in Montague, and an active member of the Amherst Rotary Club.

“Western Massachusetts is a prime marketplace for our services,” said Luke Goodridge, managing partner and a principal of CCG&G. “We have provided quality legal services to the area for many years. We are fortunate to have Kristi as part of our firm. She is an experienced professional who will help us to provide an immediate presence and a higher level of service to our clients.”