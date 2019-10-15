Springfield School Volunteers to Celebrate 50 Years with Nov. 20 Gala

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield School Volunteers (SSV) will host Forward Fifty, its golden anniversary fundraising gala, on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at MGM Springfield. The event will honor 50 individuals, businesses, and community officials who have helped SSV become the impactful organization it is today.

“Our nonprofit could not have thrived for 50 years without our dedicated volunteers, funders, partners, and friends,” said Denise Cogman, president and CEO. “In honor of our golden anniversary, we will recognize 50 individuals and businesses with the Springfield School Volunteers Honoree Award. It was difficult to select only 50 caring adults and generous businesses, but those set to be honored truly embody our belief in making a difference.”

Forward Fifty will take place in the Bellagio Ballroom with a celebration of SSV’s rich history through speakers, photos, and videos. There will also be a buffet dinner, cash bar, and awards presentation. Proceeds from the gala will help SSV continue its work improving the lives of Springfield’s students.

“Many people do not realize that SSV is a nonprofit organization that relies on public support like any other nonprofit,”said Cheryl Ronzoni, SSV board chair. “At this gala, we are looking forward to being able to highlight not only our amazing work, but also the fact that raising funds through fundraisers like this is the only way that SSV will be able to continue to provide valuable services to the staff, students, and families of the Springfield Public Schools.

Over the years, SSV has been a strong supporter of the Springfield Public Schools, developing programs in response to the diverse needs of the students and the district. Today SSV runs three distinctive programs — School-based Mentoring, Academic Support, and Read Aloud — that bring more than 1,000 volunteers each year into the schools.

Tickets and tables to Forward Fifty are now on sale at ssvgoldengala.eventbrite.com.