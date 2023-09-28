‘Cyber Savvy 101’ Workshop Slated for Oct. 5

SPRINGFIELD — In an age where cybersecurity vulnerabilities can disrupt even the smallest businesses, knowledge and preparedness are keys to resilience. To that end, a workshop called “Cyber Savvy 101: Your Blueprint for Business Resilience” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Hilton Garden Springfield, 800 Hall of Fame Ave.

This half-day workshop, designed to help businesses with 10 or more employees, will equip attendees with vital insights to fortify their operations against ever-evolving cyber risks. It will feature a keynote address by Roland Tetreault, cybersecurity advisor for Rhode Island, Region 1 – Northeast, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. with registration and a networking breakfast, the event will feature expert-led sessions from 8 a.m. to noon. Topics include navigating the complex cyberthreat landscape, developing a human firewall, and preparing for worst-case scenarios.

“Small businesses often lack the resources to implement elaborate cybersecurity measures. This workshop focuses on how to take practical steps that can make a significant impact in business risk reduction and resiliency,” said Mike Giovaninni from event sponsor NetWerks Strategic Services LLC of Agawam, one of the expert speakers at the event.

Industry experts, including Tetreault, will dive into defense in depth, strategies against financial fraud, social-engineering countermeasures, and creating robust backup plans. The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A panel, allowing attendees to engage with all speakers directly.

Due to limited seating, early registration is encouraged for small-business owners committed to enhancing their cybersecurity readiness. The event will also be available virtually as well as recorded for later viewing.

For more information and to secure a spot, visit getnetwerks.com/cyber-savvy-101.