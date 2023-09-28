U.S. News Ranks MCLA Seventh Among Public Liberal-arts Schools

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) has earned the #7 spot on the list of Top Public Liberal Arts Schools in the nation for a third year in a row. U.S. News and World Report also ranked MCLA first for Top Performer on Social Mobility in the state, second in the country, and 22nd for National Liberal Arts Colleges.

MCLA has appeared on U.S. News’ list of Top Ten Public Colleges for nine consecutive years. The college has also been acknowledged in the publication’s list of National Liberal Arts Colleges for Social Mobility since the organization adopted this ranking in 2019. This list measures how well institutions graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, typically awarded to students whose families make less than $50,000, though most Pell Grant money goes to families with income below $20,000.

“Each year that MCLA appears in the Top Ten Public College rankings, I am reminded how incredibly committed our faculty and staff are when it comes to the growth and success of our trailblazers by demonstrating an unwavering dedication to excellence,” President James Birge said. “I am grateful to be part of an institution like MCLA that has made enormous improvements over the last year and its rankings for Top Performer on Social Mobility.”

More than 42% of MCLA undergraduate students receive Pell Grants, and 51% are the first in their families to go to college. Overall, 93% of students receive some kind of financial aid.

“Enrolling at MCLA makes such a difference on student and faculty lives as well as on the community at large,” said Brenda Burdick, chair of the MCLA board of trustees. “I’m truly amazed by the ongoing success of MCLA — an institution that consistently shines as a top-notch provider of high-quality, accessible, and affordable education. Being recognized as a Top Ten Public College affirms this commitment.”

U.S. News ranks colleges based on indicators that reflect a school’s student body, faculty, and financial resources, along with outcome measures that signal how well the institution achieves its mission of educating students.