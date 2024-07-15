D.A. Sullivan & Sons Welcomes Sarah Ouimette to Leadership Team

NORTHAMPTON — D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc. (DAS) announced the arrival of Sarah Ouimette into its leadership group, marking a significant milestone in the construction company’s history.

Ouimette takes on the role of chief financial officer, bringing a robust financial background and meticulous attention to detail to the DAS team. Her expertise promises to ensure the company’s financial health and strategic growth.

Founded in 1897, DAS has been committed to delivering exceptional service, fostering community development, and promoting sustainable building practices. As the company steps into the future, Ouimette’s inclusion as an owner and leader promises to further solidify its position as a premier construction firm.

Ouimette joins Mark Sullivan, Dennis Sullivan, Ryan Gagne, Cicely Hislop, and Andrew Fleming on the DAS leadership team.