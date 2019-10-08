Dawn Creighton to Join GCC as New Chief Workforce Development Officer

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College recently welcomed Dawn Creighton as the college’s new chief Workforce Development officer. She will officially join GCC on Oct. 21, and her office will be located at the Downtown Center, 270 Main St., Greenfield.

A 2005 GCC alumna, Creighton began her career as an employment specialist at MassLive before becoming regional director for the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) — the state’s largest employers’ resource group — in 2009. During her tenure at AIM, she served thousands of employer members, uniting them around issues ranging from healthcare and employment law to sustainability, budgeting, and hiring.

“Nothing gives me greater pleasure than bringing people together and finding a solution, whether a CEO who can’t find staff to take on a new supply chain or a bank looking for tellers,” she said. “I take great pride in bringing people together.”

As the former board president of Dress for Success, Creighton also built Foot in the Door, a workforce-readiness program dedicated to helping women develop critical skills for entering and re-entering the workforce.

“We are especially proud of Dawn’s professional achievements and are delighted that she wants to serve her alma mater and community this way,” said GCC President Yves Salomon-Fernandez. “She rose to the top in the search process. There is much anticipation for her to lead us to new heights.”