HCC to Host Annual Transfer Fair, Latinx Celebration on Oct. 9

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host its annual Transfer Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hundreds of area community-college students are expected to meet with representatives from more than 50 four-year New England colleges and universities to discuss opportunities for continuing their educations during what is always one of the largest transfer fairs in the region.

The fair will be held in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

At the same time, in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15), the college will be holding a Latinx celebration, with food, cultural exhibits, vejigante mask making, music, and art in the courtyard right outside the Transfer Fair.