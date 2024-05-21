Diana Szynal Inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society

SPRINGFIELD — Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, was honored with induction as an honorary member into the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma AACSB Honor Society on April 25. The induction ceremony was hosted by the College of Business Beta Gamma Sigma Chapter at Western New England University (WNE).

Beta Gamma Sigma is the international honor society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a student can receive in an AACSB-accredited business program.

Szynal’s honorary induction acknowledges her professional achievements, leadership, and commitment to advancing business education. According to Sharianne Walker, dean of the WNE College of Business, Szynal was selected as an honorary inductee not only because of her rich business experience, but because she has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, advocating for local businesses, and supporting entrepreneurship in the Springfield region.

“Szynal’s induction serves as an inspiration for aspiring business leaders and highlights the strong partnership between academia and industry as well as the powerful impact it has on our regional business ecosystem,” Walkers said. “The recognition not only celebrates her personal and professional journey to her current role at the Springfield Regional Chamber, but also reinforces the importance of her commitment to supporting business education and serving as a role model for emerging business professionals.”

The induction ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, inductee families, and guests from Western New England University. The 2024 Beta Gamma Sigma class featured 19 undergraduate and graduate inductees who had demonstrated requisite member levels of achievement in academics and service. Szynal delivered the evening’s keynote address and encouraged students to never forget the value of hard work and perseverance throughout their business careers.