Five College Campuses Collaborate for Third Annual Job Fair on May 29

NORTHAMPTON — The Five College campuses of Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, and Smith colleges and UMass Amherst are collaborating to offer job seekers one-stop shopping for hundreds of jobs at a late May event in Northampton.

The third annual Five College Job Fair, taking place on Wednesday, May 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Smith College’s indoor track and tennis complex, will feature high-priority openings in a wide variety of departments. Attendees will be able to talk with campus representatives and explore job opportunities. Refreshments will be available, and gift bags of campus souvenirs will be raffled off to attendees.

“Our first two job fairs attracted hundreds of job seekers from our communities, so we’re excited to offer it again this year,” said Kim Kenney-Rockwal, director of Talent Acquisition at Smith College. “Something for people to keep in mind is that residential colleges are self-contained communities, with the same range of jobs found in most towns and cities. There may be openings for electricians, landscapers, hospitality staff, security personnel, and nurses, as well as professors and provosts. So if you’re looking for a job in a certain field, there’s a good chance we’ll have that job on one of our campuses.”

The campus departments with the most openings include administration, campus safety (security officers), dining services (cooks, kitchen assistants, and cashiers), facilities and custodial services, financial services, and IT technicians.

For more information about this event, visit fivecolleges.edu/jobfair.