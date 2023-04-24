Dietz & Co. Architects Welcomes Three Team Members

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Co. Architects Inc. recently welcomed three new employees, all in the role of architectural staff, to the firm.

Bethany Mauri earned bachelor of architecture and bachelor of building science degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Prior to joining Dietz & Co., she worked for firms in Albany, N.Y., and Connecticut, and as a freelance architectural designer. She has primarily worked on projects in the K-12 education sector but also has experience with retail and residential projects.

Jason Waisnor has spent his career thus far working for architecture firms in New York City, where he focused on housing and sustainable redevelopment. He also completed work for the hospitality and gaming industries earlier in his career. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s of architecture degrees from Roger Williams University. He enjoys working on preservation projects and specializes in historic restoration, renovation/interior fit-outs, and housing projects.

Priscilla Ramos earned a master of architecture degree from Hampton University and has spent a number of years working for firms in New York City in multiple market sectors, specializing in programming and spatial relationships. Project types she has worked on include single- and multi-family housing, education, and transportation. Outside of architecture, she has experience with engineering, code consulting, and work with the National Park Service.