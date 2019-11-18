Dietz & Co. Architects Welcomes Yvonne Cruz

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Co. Architects Inc. announced the addition of Yvonne Cruz, RA to its staff as a senior project architect.

Cruz holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Pratt Institute, School of Architecture in Brooklyn, N.Y. and is a licensed architect in New York and Connecticut. She brings more than 20 years of experience to Dietz & Co., having worked for firms in New York City throughout her career. She has worked on an array of residential projects as well as many hotel and restaurant projects. She brings to the firm a commitment to high-quality design and a passion for mentoring junior staff members.