Good Dog Spot Brings Its Puppy-training Program to Chicopee Location

CHICOPEE — The Good Dog Spot, with locations in Chicopee and Northampton, is bringing its Spots Tots program to the Chicopee location. The program is designed to help puppies get ready for the daycare environment and the world around them. The Spots Tots program also provides socialization, exposure to new things, and careful handling during the dogs’ most impressionable developmental period.

This unique puppy-training program, which has been offered in the Northampton location, will now also be open in the Chicopee location on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to see our Spots Tots puppy program expand into our Chicopee facility and serve those in Chicopee and surrounding towns,” said Elizabeth Staples, owner of the Good Dog Spot. “It’s a great opportunity to help puppies socialize, play, and develop into well-mannered dogs. We’ve witnessed first-hand in Northampton the positive effects when a pup graduates from Spots Tots into our day-care program or returns for a routine grooming appointment. We even provide puppy parents with a daily report card to take home.”