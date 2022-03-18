Difference Makers 2022 Program
Program
March 24, 2022
The Log Cabin, Holyoke, MA
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
VIP Reception
Pre-event reception for honorees,
previous honorees and sponsors
5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
Reception and Networking
Cocktails and Butler-Style Hors d’Oeuvres
Entertainment by Desiree Ragoza
6:30 p.m.
Entrees Served
6:30 – 6:45 P.m.
Welcome and Introduction of Sponsors
Kate Campiti, Associate Publisher & Sales Manager, BusinessWest
6:45 – 8:00 p.m.
Presentation of the Difference Makers
George O’Brien, Associate Publisher & Editor, BusinessWest
8:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Desserts, Coffee, Entertainment and Networking