Massachusetts Cybersecurity Mentorship Program Hits New Milestones

WESTBOROUGH — The Massachusetts Cybersecurity Mentorship Program, an effort to grow and diversify the cyber workforce in Massachusetts, has reached several critical program milestones, eclipsing 100 students supported through the program, including 41 in the current session, an increase of 16 from the fall of 2021.

Launched as a pilot in fall 2020, the Cybersecurity Mentorship Program pairs diverse undergraduate students from across the Commonwealth with mentors from the state’s cybersecurity sector. Of the 41 mentors in the spring 2022 session, 18 are new to the program, representing 10 new organizations committed to the initiative.

“We’ve seen enthusiasm from both students and organizations interested in participating,” said Stephanie Helm, director of the MassCyberCenter. “This speaks to the real demand for diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity workforce in the Commonwealth. This program is a great way to connect innovative and motivated young talent with cybersecurity employers.”

The program has hosted 101 total students during the four cycles of the program. The 41 students in the current session represent 18 Massachusetts two- and four-year higher-education institutions. This session, the program added students from six new schools, bringing the total to 28 institutions across the state that have participated.

