Dress for Success to Participate in Two Hispanic Heritage Events

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will take part in two events to honor and celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in September. The events will celebrate Latinas, who make up almost half of the women Dress for Success serves every year.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Dress for Success will march for the first time in Springfield’s Puerto Rican parade on Main Street. The theme is “Estamos Unidos,” or “We Are United.” The mission of the annual parade is to celebrate and raise awareness of Puerto Rican culture while recognizing its many and varied contributions to the community.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Dress for Success will host “Women Who Dare to Succeed” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its boutique in the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. The public is invited to attend to hear from prominent women in the Latina community and to enjoy a selection of food. Following festivities in the boutique, attendees can hear Hispanic music from 7 to 8 p.m. in the mall.