Free Professional Headshots Available at Bay Path’s Fall Graduate Open House

EAST LONGMEADOW — September may be back-to-school month, but with many graduate programs starting later in the fall, it’s an ideal time to think about going back to school for a graduate degree.

Bay Path University’s fall graduate open house on Wednesday, Sept. 18 will provide a chance to meet with program directors, faculty, and admissions and financial-services team members to learn about the graduate-school admission process, ways to finance an education, and the 30-plus graduate degrees and certificates available to both men and women at Bay Path University online or on campus. Recently recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the fastest-growing private master’s institutions, Bay Path offers graduate degrees in health science, education, business, cybersecurity, nonprofit management, and more.

Prospective students will have the chance to learn about Hatch Learning Commons, career services, digital learning, accessibility services, and the #IAmBayPath project. A professional photographer will be at the event taking free headshots, perfect for use on a LinkedIn profile or résumé.

The fall graduate open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bay Path’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center at 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow. For more information or to register, visit baypath.edu/gograd or e-mail [email protected].