Dress for Success Western Massachusetts Announces Four New Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts announced the addition of four new members to its board of directors.

“These women will be a great addition to our board,” said Jessica Dupont, the organization’s president. “They each bring a unique skill set and perspective to the organization. We are honored to have them join our leadership team and help us advance the organization.”

Nikki Burnett brings more than 20 years of program coordination, board management, and volunteer engagement to the Dress for Success board of directors. She is currently the executive director of Educare in Springfield and has also worked at the American Heart Assoc. and Baystate Medical Center.

Mariangeliz Fines-Delbrey is a previous client of Dress for Success and has worked for the last 13 years in patient care in the Springfield area, and is also a one-on-one special-education paraprofessional. She has been an advocate for patients and their families and has completed many trainings and certifications to further her education and ability to provide outreach to the community.

Jenary Merced is also a previous client of Dress for Success and brings a wealth of community work and volunteer experience to the board. She has worked in higher education for the last five years, most recently as a community outreach and admissions counselor at Springfield Technical Community College.

Myra Quick brings many years of experience in employee development and volunteer recruitment and is currently the CEO and president of Fast Forward Learning and Development. She holds certifications from the Society of Human Resources Management and the Assoc. for Training and Development, among others.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is part of a worldwide nonprofit organization whose overall mission is to help women journey toward self-sufficiency. More than suiting its clients, the organization offers programs including mentoring and interview training to area women seeking meaningful employment.