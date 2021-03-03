MCLA Professor and Author Caren Beilin Named 2021 Hardman Scholar-in-Residence

NORTH ADAMS — Caren Beilin, an assistant professor in the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) English & Communications Department, will offer a free community conversation via Zoom on Tuesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m., in her role as this spring semester’s Hardman Scholar-in-Residence.

This event is free and open to the public; visit bit.ly/MCLAHardman to register. Beilin will also present a faculty talk via Zoom at noon on March 9.

Beilin is a creative writer working at the intersection of feminism and disability poetics. She is the author of the nonfiction book Blackfishing the IUD, a CLMP Firecracker Award nominee. Her other books include a memoir, Spain, and a novel, The University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to her work as a professor and author, Beilin has developed a new residency program in coordination with MASS MoCA that will invite young, emerging writers into the MCLA and North Adams community. Her talk will highlight this new programming and the ways the Hardman Special Initiative funding has been key to its launch.

Made possible through the Hardman Family Endowment, this series, which also includes the annual fall Hardman Lecture, presents in-depth discussions with some of the leading journalists of our time.