Dulye Leadership Experience to Present Virtual Culture Chat

PITTSFIELD — Dulye Leadership Experience will offer free coaching with its DLE Culture Chat on Friday, March 3, titled “How to Grow Your Career in 2023.”

Moderated by leaders in finance, technology, nonprofits, small business, and other sectors, the program will feature a lively, interactive format and comfortable opportunities for meeting attendees in large- and small-group discussions. Attendees will gain direction, resources, and insights to help them make a career-growth plan that fulfills them professionally and personally.

An engaging conversation will explore how to identify vital skills for advancing in one’s career, step up to new responsibilities out of one’s comfort zone, set trackable development goals, hold oneself accountable, and find an effective mentor to provide guidance.

This free, one-hour program begins at noon. Advance registration is required by clicking here.