Girls Inc. of the Valley Announces Event with Local Representatives

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley will host a milestone event to provide friends of Girls Inc. and local representatives with campaign fundraising updates for its new location. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 480 Hampden St., Holyoke.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, state Rep. Patricia Duffy, and Girls Inc. of the Valley campaign co-chairs will be present at the event to make remarks. The fundraising thermometer sign will be updated as Girls Inc. of the Valley is closing in on $5 million raised. PeoplesBank will be financing the project through a loan to Girls Inc. of the Valley, in addition to a tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment. This campaign was launched in 2018 with a mission to expand the physical footprint of Girls Inc. of the Valley and establish a permanent headquarters in Holyoke, allowing the organization to serve a larger community.

“Throughout this journey, we have gained a great deal of visibility, and people have been able to learn about who we are, what we do, and why Girls Inc. is so important to this region,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director at Girls Inc. of the Valley. “It’s been a great opportunity to tell our story and get people involved.”