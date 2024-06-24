Each Moment We’re Alive to Host Fundraiser on June 28

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Each Moment We’re Alive cancer support network invites the public to its fifth annual Canines Against Cancer fundraiser on Friday, June 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. The free event, which will take place at the Morgan Road Pavilion behind the Irish Cultural Center at 429 Morgan Road, West Springfield, will be filled with family-friendly fun and canine companionship, all in support of a meaningful cause.

Participants can enjoy a leisurely walk around the pavilion and discover inspirational rocks hidden along the path. These little treasures are designed to bring joy to both the young and the young at heart.

The event also offers attractions like a food and ice-cream truck, a kids craft table, raffles, a silent auction, soft drinks, craft beer, wine, and live entertainment by the band CO2. This gathering is not just about having fun; it is Each Moment We’re Alive’s most critical fundraising initiative, directly supporting its mission to provide comprehensive, cost-free support services to individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer.

Cindy Sheridan Murphy, founder of the not-for-profit Each Moment We’re Alive cancer support network, launched the group in 2015 after her second bout with breast cancer. She then realized that reaching out, rather than blocking out, was the best chance for survival. Since then, she has helped organize support groups and workshops with a focus on emotional and spiritual health.

“The first time I had cancer was in 2009, and I hid everything under the carpet like it never happened,” Sheridan Murphy explained. “It came back with a vengeance and made me realize that survivors need support. That’s what we do.”

For more information about Each Moment We’re Alive, visit www.eachmomentwerealive.org.