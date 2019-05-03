Early Registration Encouraged for May 14 Workshop on Marijuana and the Workplace

HOLYOKE — MassHire Holyoke Career Center will host a workshop titled “How Will Marijuana Affect the Workplace In Massachusetts” with attorney Erica Flores from Skoler, Abbott & Presser. This free event will take place on Tuesday, May 14 from 8 to 10 a.m. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Seating is limited, so attendes are encouraged to reserve seats early. Register for this free workshop by contacting Yolanda Rodriguez at (413) 322-7186 or [email protected].

Flores will discuss the current state of the law regarding marijuana use by employees for both medical and recreational purposes, including employers’ obligations to accommodate marijuana use by disabled employees; proposed legislation that would prohibit employers from discriminating against employees who use recreational marijuana and how this rule would affect employers’ current rights in the workplace; and the importance of reasonable-suspicion testing in this new legal climate and strategies for implementing and enforcing such testing programs.