Top Page Banner

Daily News

Early Registration Encouraged for May 14 Workshop on Marijuana and the Workplace

By 287

HOLYOKE — MassHire Holyoke Career Center will host a workshop titled “How Will Marijuana Affect the Workplace In Massachusetts” with attorney Erica Flores from Skoler, Abbott & Presser. This free event will take place on Tuesday, May 14 from 8 to 10 a.m. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Seating is limited, so attendes are encouraged to reserve seats early. Register for this free workshop by contacting Yolanda Rodriguez at (413) 322-7186 or [email protected].

Flores will discuss the current state of the law regarding marijuana use by employees for both medical and recreational purposes, including employers’ obligations to accommodate marijuana use by disabled employees; proposed legislation that would prohibit employers from discriminating against employees who use recreational marijuana and how this rule would affect employers’ current rights in the workplace; and the importance of reasonable-suspicion testing in this new legal climate and strategies for implementing and enforcing such testing programs.

Tags:

Related Posts

Dowd’s David W. Griffin Sr. Wins Daniel J. Gallivan Award

By

Springfield Jam Fest to Benefit NAMI Western Massachusetts

By

Springfield College to Present Tom Waddell Day April 17

By