Western New England University to Convene 37th Annual Social Work Conference

SPRINGFIELD — More than 350 professionals from throughout Western Mass. will gather on the campus of Western New England University on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 37th annual Social Work Conference.

The keynote speaker will be Jen Falcone, director of Businesses Against Human Trafficking. A survivor of child sexual abuse and trafficking as an adolescent, she will discuss her experiences and how utter devastation kick-started the healing that drives her life choices and professional work. Falcone will focus on launching a movement within the Springfield-area business community to address human trafficking.

Frank Sacco will be honored with the Jim Quinn Human Service Award at the conference. In addition to a celebrated career nationally and internationally in the fields of social work and psychotherapy, Sacco has spent his life researching and authoring books and articles on bullying, teacher bullying, and building a successful anti-bullying structure within a school. He consulted for the FBI after the 1999 Columbine shooting as well as internet sexual exploitation and domestic violence.

The day-long conference, sponsored by Western New England University’s Bachelor of Social Work Program, the Social Work Advisory Council, and the Office of Enrollment Management, will also feature more than 30 exhibitors from throughout the region.

The conference fee is $150 until May 7 and includes registration, luncheon, and six credit hours for full (100%) attendance. Registrations received after May 7 will have a fee of $165. Lower student rates are also available. To register online, visit wne.edu/prodev, or call (413) 796-2173.