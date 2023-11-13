East Village Tavern Donating Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need

LONGMEADOW — East Village Tavern and the East Longmeadow Rotary Club will once again team up for their annual Thanksgiving basket drive. Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings, for families who may not otherwise be able to afford them, will be distributed by local volunteers on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Food collection will run now through Nov. 21. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at East Village Tavern, 53 North Main St., East Longmeadow. Thanksgiving family baskets, varying by size of family, will include one turkey, two bags or boxes of stuffing mix, five pounds of potatoes, two pounds of butternut squash (cut squash typically requires refrigeration), two cans of corn or green beans, two pounds of onions, a dozen dinner rolls, two cans of jellied cranberry sauce, a half-gallon of sweet cider (cider typically requires refrigeration), and one pumpkin pie.

East Village Tavern (EVT) is also accepting donations of $75, which will feed a family of four.

EVT thanked several local businesses and volunteers it partners with on this community-service project. “Our business is built around friends and family coming together to eat, drink, and enjoy each other’s company,” co-owner John Sullivan said. “It’s our responsibility to feed those in our community that may not be able to afford to join us for times of celebration. It’s our honor to give back.”