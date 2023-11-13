Award-winning Journalist Caleb Gayle to Give 2023 MCLA Hardman Lecture

NORTH ADAMS — Caleb Gayle will present the 2023 MCLA Hardman Lecture on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in MCLA’s Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation Atrium.

Gayle is an award-winning journalist who writes about race and identity and is a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine. His book, We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power, was published in 2022. He is a professor of Journalism and Africana Studies at Northeastern University.

Gayle’s writing has been recognized by the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award, the PEN America Writing for Justice Fellowship, the Center for Fiction Emerging Writers Fellowship, a fellowship at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, and the New America Fellowship, among others. His writing has been featured in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Threepenny Review, Guernica, the Atlantic, Harvard Review, Pacific Standard, the New Republic, the Boston Globe, Los Angeles Review of Books, the Root, the Daily Beast, and more. His writing has been anthologized as a notable essay in the 2019 Best American Essays.

Gayle completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Oklahoma as a Truman scholar. He completed his graduate studies at the University of Oxford and has an MBA and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School, respectively. In addition to writing, he serves as a visiting scholar at the Arthur Carter Journalism Institute at NYU. He is currently completing his next book, Pushahead: The Story of Edward McCabe and an Epic of American Empire.

This event is free and open to the public. Call (413) 662-5224 for more information or Zoom details.