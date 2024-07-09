Easthampton Awarded $330,000 Grant for Manhan Rail Trail Enhancements

EASTHAMPTON — The city of Easthampton announced it has been awarded a $330,000 grant from the MassTrails grant program. This funding will be dedicated to critical improvements on the Manhan Rail Trail, enhancing safety and accessibility for all users.

The MassTrails grant program supports recreational trail and shared-use pathway projects across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, providing grants for project development, design, engineering, permitting, construction, and maintenance of these trails, along with the amenities that support them.

The awarded project focuses on addressing the deteriorating pavement conditions caused by tree roots and other natural factors. The scope of work includes the removal of trees and roots that are heaving the trail and causing hazardous conditions. Specific pavement repairs will involve minor crack repairs and sealing, asphalt repairs through a mill and overlay, full-depth trench repairs with tree removals, tree-root removals, root-barrier installations, and other preventive measures to protect the trail surface.

Barbara LaBombard, chair of the Manhan Rail Trail committee, and Wendy Hammerle, president of the Friends of the Manhan Rail Trail, expressed their excitement over the grant, saying, “we are thrilled with the announcement of this award, which will help us continue our mission of providing a safe and accessible facility for Easthampton and surrounding communities.”