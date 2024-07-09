MP CPAs Promotes Three Team Members to Senior Associate

SPRINGFIELD — MP CPAs announced the promotions of three associates to the position of senior associate.

Bryce Thompson started with the firm as an intern in January 2021 and transitioned to full-time in June 2022 upon his graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He provides tax and consulting services to a diverse group of clients including individuals, limited-liability companies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and trusts. He is currently the chairperson of the firm’s learning and development committee and also takes an active role in the recruitment of students from local colleges and universities.

Kristina Bullock started with the firm as an intern in June 2021 and transitioned to full-time in January 2022 upon her graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. She supervises audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements of employee benefit plans, nonprofit organizations (including yellow-book and single audits), for-profit businesses, and charter schools. She is currently the co-chairperson of the firm’s learning and development committee.

Brian Moss started with the firm as an intern in January 2022 and transitioned to full-time in January 2023 upon his graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He provides tax and consulting services to a diverse group of clients including individuals, limited-liability companies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and trusts. He is currently the co-chairperson of the firm’s sunshine committee and also takes an active role in the recruitment of students from local colleges and universities.

MP CPAs is a full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting, tax, and consulting services to clients of all sizes.